Fairfield Co. deputies in search of suspect involved in home burglaries

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Fairfield County are looking into a pair of burglaries that took place on Thursday.
Officials said two homes in the Ashford Ferry Road and Old Douglass Road areas were burglarized during the day while homeowners were away. The suspect, according to officials, forced his way into the homes to steal items. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office believes the crimes were committed by the same suspect.
If you have any information on the burglaries, please call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.
