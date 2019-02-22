Dashcam video released from deadly crash in Batesburg-Leesville

LEESVILLE, SC (WIS) - Dashcam video has been released showing a police chase in Batesburg-Leesville earlier this month that ended in a deadly crash. That crash took the life of a 26-year-old man.
Officials say Jawara Brunson took off from a traffic stop, leading officers on a chase. It ended when Brunson lost control of his car, hit a tree and flipped on Highland Avenue. The coroner says he was not wearing a seat belt.
Batesburg-Leesville Town Councilman Steve Cain later issued a proposal calling for a no-chase policy. It would end police pursuits except in certain situations and would be dependent on a number of factors like time, day and weather conditions.
The town council meets for a work session on Monday.
