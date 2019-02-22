CPD investigating suspicious person in Lake Katherine area

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Special Victims Unit of the Columbia Police Department is investigating reports of a suspicious person in the Lake Katherine area.
A woman stated that she noticed a suspicious male who appeared to be following her as she jogged along the 1900 block of Shady Lane at 6:00 a.m. on February 19.
The woman told CPD that the suspicious male continued to follow her as she changed directions and locations.
She also stated that he began running towards her.
The woman flagged down a nearby motorist and was driven away from the area before calling 911.
Officers did not find the man when they circulated the area.
They believe he may have left in what appeared to be a silver Hyundai Elantra.
The suspicious person is described as being a white male with a slender build, wearing a black mask covering his nose and mouth, and a white long-sleeve shirt with dark pants.
CPD investigators need to speak with the male to gather additional information regarding the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
