CHA board wants to know when CFD or CPD step foot on their property. Some city officials say that’s already happening

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new policy it said will increase cooperation and coordination with both the Columbia fire and police departments. However, some officials say the proposal is already taking place.
Commissioner Ernest Cromartie proposed a motion during Thursday night's meeting that would require the housing authority's attorney to write a letter to Columbia City Council, asking for a policy that would require both departments to alert the authority anytime they are on the authority's property. The motion passed and the letter is expected to be drafted soon.
But incident reports from the Columbia Fire Department in 2018 related to calls for service at Allen Benedict Court apartments show that practice is already taking place. In the majority of the reports, the narrative details how and when the housing authority was notified of the department's presence and in some cases, a housing authority employee arrived at the scene to be briefed by fire officials.
"If we go to a housing authority property, we always radio back and say notify someone from housing that we had this issue or whatever the issue may be and usually someone from maintenance will show up," Jenkins said.
Housing authority attorney Bob Coble said he was unsure whether Cromartie was implying notification isn't taking place or if he is unaware of current practices.
"I think he was just trying to make sure that was a formalized process," Coble said. "What is being done now and how does this supplement it would have to be worked out."
Cromartie also introduced a motion that included restructuring of the housing authority. Within the proposal, he presented the idea of two new executive officers, one tasked with overseeing quality control and another responsible for health and human safety. The latter would present an annual report to the board, notifying it of any changes to federal, state or local laws as well as code enforcement changes.
In addition, he proposed taking a closer look at the hiring, training and retention practices of maintenance personnel and ultimately believes the changes warrant a self-evaluation completed by the authority.
“We can be more proactive than reactive when it comes to issues such as code enforcement, health, and human safety or otherwise,” Cromartie said.
