Centennial Park to be built at Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON, SC (WIS) - The Gateway to the Army Association is building a new area at Fort Jackson for families to gather and enjoy time together during Entry Training graduations and Family Day.
Centiennial Park, a project by the Gateway to the Army Association, is intended as a tribute to those who have served and continue to serve our nation. The park will feature a 20-foot-high statue to honor the men and women of the Army, an amphitheather that can hold 150 people, a foreign theater plaza and several memorials highlighting the history of Fort Jackson.
“The reason we’re building this is because the community, particularly the midlands of South Carolina are just really proud of what Fort Jackson has accomplished over the 100 years it has been in operation," said Major General George Goldsmith, the Gateway to the Army Committee Director. "So we wanted to give Fort Jackson a gift that would be of significance and show Fort Jackson how much they mean to us.”
The initial cost projections for Centennial Park range for $1.3 million to $1.5 million.
To donate, visit this website.
