Broad River inmate arrested for murder of fellow inmate

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services has released an arrest warrant inmate Walter M. Glass.
Glass is being charged with the murder of fellow inmate Isaac Starke.
On January 6th, Starke was found unresponsive in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution.
The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.
