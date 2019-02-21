15-year-old Crestwood High student dies in Sumter accident

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has identified a 15-year-old girl who died in a single-vehicle accident on Thursday.
Za’ Mani Fulmore, 15, of Dalzell, died at Prisma Health Tuomey after being involved in the accident. The incident happened on W. Brewington Road in Sumter around 8:16 a.m. when the vehicle hit a tree, according to the coroner.
Fulmore was a student at Crestwood High School, the coroner said. She was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
The driver and a backseat passenger are currently in surgery at a nearby hospital, officials said. Both are also students at Crestwood High School.
An autopsy will be performed Friday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina. The Sumter County Coroner’s office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
