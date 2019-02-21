What happened to southern hospitality? Road rage becoming commonplace

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - You don’t have to look much farther than your commute to and from work to find angry or impatient drivers on the roadways.
On Tuesday afternoon, Columbia Police say 25-year-old Charles Touhey shot at a car on Interstate 77 near Shop Road, injuring a 36-year-old woman riding in the passenger seat.
Police said the shooting appears to be related to a road rage incident and the woman is expected to survive. Touhey has not been caught despite investigators discovering his car at a motel nearby.
Karl de la Guerra, owner of KDI Protective Services, said if you’re on the road with an angry driver, the best course of action is to ignore them.
“We know based on human nature if someone is acting a certain way but not getting attention for it, or being ignored, they’ll tend to stop acting that way,” de la Guerra said.
He recommends refraining from smirking at agitated drivers or behaving in a way that further antagonizes them. However, if a deadly weapon, such as a gun or crowbar is present, your approach should change immediately.
“If someone is driving alongside you and giving you a hard time, the best thing you can do is either speed up or slow down to create distance between yourself and that driver,” de la Guerra said. “But if someone presents a situation where deadly force could be used, remember you have a weapon too, the car you’re driving. Use it accordingly.”
If you’re stopped at a red light or a stop light and someone approaches your car, de la Guerra said if need be, drive through the light to get yourself to safety.
“Don’t let a red light be the difference between life and death,” he said. “If you can safely get out of the intersection or situation, do so.”
As a rule of thumb, de la Guerra said remaining in a moving vehicle is safer than choosing to pull over and confront the driver in a physical way. Call 911 if you’re being harassed on the roadways and try to get away from the driver instigating the issue.
