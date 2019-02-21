Road rage suspect turns himself in to Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police now have arrested 25-year-old Charles Touhey after a road rage incident that happened on I-77.
Officials said Touhey turned himself in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and was charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Touhey was wanted after shooting and injuring a woman during an incident that happened Tuesday.
His bond hearing is set to take place on Thursday.
