Man with criminal drug history assaults woman at Red Bank church

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies said a man broke into a church and violently assaulted a church employee on Monday at Red Bank United Methodist Church.
James Drayton, 20, has been charged with burglary and assault and is now behind bars in Lexington County.
Church is supposed to be a place of peace and worship, but law enforcement officials said Drayton simply saw it as an easy target.
“That was when a physical encounter happened,” said Adam Myrick of the sheriff’s department. “A struggle happened between the two of them.”
Officers believe Drayton threw a rock through a window at the church, believing the property was empty. That’s when the victim walked in to show up for work and police said Drayton attacked her.
“The burglary suspect, now the assault suspect, grabbed an item from the church employee and struck with that in the face and injured her and then was able to get away,” Myrick said.
Hours after they took statements at the church, deputies were called to a scene nearby for a completely separate incident and one officer noticed something.
“In an unrelated call, one of the people on the scene ended up being the suspect from that burglary,” Myrick said. “Just because of some good old fashioned police work, one of our deputies was able to identify him, make that connection, and arrest him at that time.”
The victim said she’s just looking to recover and put this all behind her and officers are advising that churches in the area err on the side of caution and reach out for help keeping their campuses as safe as possible.
“We can provide that service to come out to them and do a check of their property,” Myrick said. “Advise them of some technology that they can get and steps that they can take to improve the safety and security of their building and their entire campus.”
James Drayton saw a judge on Tuesday where he was denied bond. At the time of the attack, Drayton was already on probation for a previous drug charge.
