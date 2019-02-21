Lexington police searching for female suspect connected to theft and fraud investigation

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - An unidentified female suspect is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for her involvement in a theft and fraud investigation.
On February 13th, a white female used a stolen credit card to purchase approximately $1000 in gift cards and merchandise from a business in the Town of Lexington.
Officials believe the suspect stole the credit card from a vehicle at a local child care center.
If you know who this suspect is or where they can be found please contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.
