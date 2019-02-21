LCSD: Person detained after woman shot on Augusta Rd., lockout lifted for Oak Grove Elementary

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Law enforcement officials say that one male has been detained after a woman was shot on the 4200 block of Augusta Rd. Thursday morning.
According to Lexington County Sheriffs, one female sustained a gunshot wound. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.
Oak Grove Elementary School is lifting their lockout that was put in place due to the incident, a school spokesperson said. Law enforcement says there is no longer an immediate threat to people in the area.
Officials believe this was an isolated incident.
There is no word yet on the suspect’s identity. The investigation is ongoing.
