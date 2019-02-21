Funeral services set for first black USC coach Harold White

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The date and time for the funeral and memorial services for Harold White, the first black coach for the Gamecocks have been announced.
The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on February 22 at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. Visitation will be held on February 21 at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the University of South Caorlina College of Hospitality, Retails, and Sports Management to the Harold A. White Endowment Scholarship Fund. You can click here to donate.
For other events celebrating Coach White’s life, click here.
