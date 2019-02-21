First Alert Forecast: Some Sun Today, Chance of Storms Late Tonight

Dense Fog Advisory Until 11AM, Areas of Dense Fog This Morning
A Few Breaks In The Clouds Today, A Chance of Thunderstorms Late Tonight
The Wedge will loosen its grip s o m e today as a cold front will move through the state later today/tonight. Temperatures will range from the 50s in the Northern Midlands to Lower 70s Southern Midlands.
A strong disturbance looks to form later today and cross over the Midlands overnight tonight (Friday morning) giving us scattered thunderstorms. Some could have brief gusty winds.
Once the showers move out…the Wedge moves back in Friday as a pocket of cool, moist air spills back into the state. Temperatures will once again struggle into the 50s with periods of showers. This will hold tight into Saturday until a strong cold front kicks it in the pants and clears the skies by Monday.
Weather Highlights:
- Wedge breaks some today with warmer temperatures Columbia south
- Chance of Thunderstorms overnight tonight into very early Friday morning.
- Wedge conditions return Friday - Saturday with clouds, breezy, cool conditions with periods of showers
- Cold front moves through Sunday with scattered showers, then clearing and dry conditions for Monday.
Forecast:
Today: Dense fog this morning, otherwise, Mostly Cloudy with some breaks of sun late afternoon. Scattered showers from time to time. Rain chance 40% Highs: 50s Northern Midlands. 60s Central Midlands. 70s Southern Midlands.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows Middle 50s. Rain chance 60%
Friday: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of drizzle and scattered showers. Highs Middle 50s. Rain chance 50%
