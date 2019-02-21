First Alert Forecast: More showers and wild temperatures ahead…

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re starting to sound like a broken record! We have more rain and wild temperatures in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Watch out for dense fog tonight into Thursday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see areas of rain, mist and drizzle around.
· A few showers are possible Thursday. Rain chances are around 40%. A few more showers and possibly a couple of thunderstorms could develop late Thursday night into Friday morning.
· Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s Thursday, then fall into the upper 50s Friday.
· Talking about Friday, we’re expecting scattered showers (50%).
· Your weekend will not be a washout, but showers are possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
· Drier weather moves in briefly on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect low clouds and fog. The fog will be dense at times, so be careful on the roads. We’ll also see areas of rain, mist and drizzle around the area, too. Overnight temperatures will be in 40s for most of the area.
On Thursday, be careful around the bus stops. We’ll see areas of dense fog through mid-morning. Take it slow and pack some patience. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon, with areas of mist and drizzle. Some light rain is not out of the question. Now, at times, the clouds might thin out enough to see some filtered sunshine, so keep that in mind. Then, late Thursday night, another impulse of energy could send some showers and possibly some thunderstorms to the Midlands while you’re sleeping. We’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the 50s in the Northern Midlands, 60s in the Central Midlands and the 70s in the Southern Midlands.
Friday will be another gloomy day across the area. We’ll see scattered showers in the area. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will cool into the upper 50s to near 60.
The unsettled weather sticks around for your weekend, too. Right now, we’re forecasting a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%. We’re not expecting a washout. We’ll continue to keep an eye on your forecast. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday, then warm into the mid 70s Sunday. Monday looks dry…finally! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Dense Fog. Chance of Rain, Mist and Drizzle (30%). Chilly. Temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Thursday: Good Deal of Clouds. Chance of Rain (40%). Storms Possible Late. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: Variable 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Spotty Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.