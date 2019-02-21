First Alert Forecast: More showers and wild temperatures ahead…

On Thursday, be careful around the bus stops. We’ll see areas of dense fog through mid-morning. Take it slow and pack some patience. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon, with areas of mist and drizzle. Some light rain is not out of the question. Now, at times, the clouds might thin out enough to see some filtered sunshine, so keep that in mind. Then, late Thursday night, another impulse of energy could send some showers and possibly some thunderstorms to the Midlands while you’re sleeping. We’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the 50s in the Northern Midlands, 60s in the Central Midlands and the 70s in the Southern Midlands.