DHEC documents detail more issues with Orangeburg nursing home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Newly released documents from a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspection at an Orangeburg nursing home revealed a history of issues.
Phaire’s Care is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with a woman who used to live there.
According to inspection documents, there wasn’t a policy addressing how the facility manages resident records, assessments, room maintenance or physical examinations. There also wasn’t a policy addressing the securing, storing and administering of medication.
Documents also say that inspectors reviewed staff records and two out of seven didn’t have a criminal background check completed before becoming staff members at the facility. The minimum number of staff members required by DHEC was also not maintained at all times, documents stated.
DHEC inspectors also found brown rust stains on ceiling vents, a hole in a wall near a door entrance and additional stains in bathrooms as well as broken soap and paper towel dispensers.
In DHEC records from a January inspection, the department recorded problems like facility staff not administering medication correctly, not keeping patient records on hand and not feeding residents properly.
DHEC reports also show the department fined Phaire’s Care $23,500 in 2014 for similar violations.
