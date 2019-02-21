Deputies in Orangeburg Co. are working to capture suspects involved in series of break-ins

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down suspects wanted for breaking into homes throughout Orangeburg County.
Officials said they began receiving calls for service late last week from residents in Bowman and Rowesville. Residents on Bowman Branch Highway, Cattle Creek Road, and Landsdowne Road reported burglaries where work is still being done to determine if anything is missing from those homes.
Investigators are also working with law enforcement agencies in Colleton and Dorchester counties regarding similar break-ins. Officials have also received surveillance footage from residents that captured suspects and a vehicle.
If you have any information that can help solve these crimes, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
