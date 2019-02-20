Wednesday is deadline for final Mayewood Middle School financial plan to Dept. of Ed.

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education has requested that the Sumter School District turn in a final financial plan by Wednesday, outlining the cost and impact of reopening Mayewood Middle School.
The school was shut down last fall. But the district’s school board members recently voted to reopen the school, which came as a surprise to many. Now, Sumter School Board Finance Committee members say doing that would cost the district too much money.
In a presentation given by the Finance Committee this week, Sumter school leaders estimated that reopening Mayewood Middle School could cost the district nearly half a million dollars every year.
Expenses for maintenance, technology, food services, and personnel will be around $730,000 as a one-time payment. After that, continuing to operate Maywood will cost the district nearly $500,000 annually.
Declining enrollment is another reason the finance committee says it's against reopening Mayewood. The district lost nearly 600 K-12 students over the last few fiscal years.
On Monday, the Finance Committee voted unanimously against the board’s decision to reopen Mayewood Middle School. It’s not clear yet how these numbers will impact the board’s final decision.
Prior financial issues in the district are what prompted the Department of Education to request a financial plan from the Sumter School District regarding the reopening of Mayewood Middle School. That proposal is due Wednesday.
