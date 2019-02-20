WATCH: South Carolina freshman throws down monster dunk

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - In the first half of the South Carolina basketball team's game against Ole Miss, freshman A.J. Lawson threw down one of the nastiest dunks of the Gamecocks' season.
The freshman from Toronto has had plenty of highlight reel plays during his first season at South Carolina, but this might be the best one. Check out the video below.
Lawson scored four points, had four rebounds and five assists in the first half against the Rebels. South Carolina took a 40-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Entering play on Tuesday night, Lawson was the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer with 13.8 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line. He was also tied for second with the most total rebounds (110).
