Upstate children endure ‘sickening and reprehensible’ torture by mother’s boyfriend, police say

Investigators said Saladaga is accused of rubbing a hot pepper on a child’s penis as punishment for urinating on the couch while sleeping. In other instances, Saladaga would rub hot sauce all over the victim’s face, eyes and mouth, causing him to vomit, investigators said. They said additional abuse included punishing the child by hitting him all over his body, making the child take hot and cold showers and shooting the victim in the foot with a BB gun.