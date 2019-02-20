Upstate children endure ‘sickening and reprehensible’ torture by mother’s boyfriend, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - A Greenville man is accused of abusing his longtime, live-in girlfriend’s child with hot sauce, as well has shooting the child in the foot with a BB gun.
Robert Earl Kailiala Saladaga, 37, and Sabrina Irene Emerick, 25, were both charged with unlawful neglect of a child and two counts of cruelty to children. Saladaga was also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Investigators said Saladaga is accused of rubbing a hot pepper on a child’s penis as punishment for urinating on the couch while sleeping. In other instances, Saladaga would rub hot sauce all over the victim’s face, eyes and mouth, causing him to vomit, investigators said. They said additional abuse included punishing the child by hitting him all over his body, making the child take hot and cold showers and shooting the victim in the foot with a BB gun.
Saladaga would also hold a pillow over the child's face, causing the minor to be unable to breathe, investigators said. The child was 5-years-old at the time.
During the investigation, detectives concluded that Emerick was aware of the ongoing abuse and allowed her children to be placed at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the children’s life and safety.
The investigation revealed that the abuse dates back to at least September 2017.
“Heinous crimes against children are some of the most difficult cases we investigate,” said Lt. Jason Rampey of Greenville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. “The horrific stories of abuse endured by these children are sickening and reprehensible. As such, the children have been removed from this abusive environment for their safety and well-being.”
Investigators said they worked with Greenville County School personnel, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the Julie Valentine Center and the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office on this case.