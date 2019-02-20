Talk of the Town: Free health fair just for you

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Health help just for you is available this Saturday at the South University Community Health Fair.
Sandra Rhyne is the assistant dean of Student Affairs for South University and says students enrolled in the healthcare professions will offer information on blood pressure, diabetes, nutrition and obesity, cancer, mental health, exercise at work, personal safety, immunizations, smoking cessation, HIV/AIDS, and more.
It’s this Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to attend.
If you have questions about the South University Community Health Fair, call 803-834-0722.
