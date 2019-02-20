“SouthPark Susan” gives reporters middle finger after viral NC harassment case continued

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - “SouthPark Susan” is making headlines again after she flipped off a group of reporters on the way out of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
Susan Westwood, 51, was at the courthouse for a hearing in connection to the harassment of two African-American women at an apartment complex in Charlotte that was captured on a now viral video.
The court hearing was continued after the defense asked the judge for more time to look over new evidence. The defense attorney also mentioned the possibility of further examining body camera video from the night of the incident.
On the way out of the courthouse, WBTV reporter Anne Marie Hagerty says she started speaking to Westwood in hopes to ask her a question.
“She turned around and flipped me off,” said Hagerty in a tweet with video of her shortly after the incident in the courthouse.
Westwood would only tell reporters she is being “represented by counsel” as she left the courthouse grounds. She asked the reporters to leave her alone and gestured them away.
Also in court were the Gariss sisters, who are at the center of the harassment case.
Their attorney, Michael Phillips, said they were too emotional to speak in court since it was the first time they were in the same space as Westwood since the October 2018 incident.
“Today is one of the many steps in the criminal process,” said Phillips outside the courthouse. “All the emotions came back - rising to the top since they were in the same courtroom.”
The initial incident took place at the Camden Fairview apartment complex on Oct. 19, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police incident report. WBTV spoke with the women in the video and confirmed that they live in the same apartment complex.
In the video, Westwood asks the women a number of times, “What is going on in this parking lot?” She continues by saying she makes, “$125,000 a year." She continues, "I will still make $125,000 Monday morning.”
Westwood is also heard shouting profanities at the two victims while they film the encounter.
At one point, one of the women says, “Do I need to call the police? Because I feel threatened. Why are you in our space?"
On the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, there are four criminal summons that have been issued for Susan Westwood for two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.