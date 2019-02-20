“Something has to be done”: Council members weigh-in on illegal dumping in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Some areas of the Midlands have been trashed by litter and illegal dumping. WIS has spoken to members of the Richland County Council and they agree.
If you’re riding around some areas of Richland County, you might think you’ve accidentally come across the county dump. Council members said it’s time for some deep cleaning.
“Debris that is deliberately and intentionally dumped, those individuals need to be cited, they need to be fined, and if they are apprehended, then they need to be incarcerated,” said councilman Chip Jackson.
We caught up with Jackson after WIS viewer Mike Shawen reached out to us for help with illegal dumping on his property. Shawen has surveillance photos of the perpetrators illegally dumping on his land but said other than being told that it was his responsibility to move the dumped wood and other items to the side of the road for pickup…he hasn’t gotten much of a response from Richland County.
Chip Jackson said that task shouldn’t be placed on the victim.
Shawen reached out to the ombudsman’s office and to Jackson, without getting any resolution in regards to assistance moving the items, or citing the people he caught on camera.
WIS emailed and called Jackson several times over the past few weeks without response, but Jackson said the proper way to resolve a problem like this is to contact the Clerk of Council.
“If someone said it couldn’t reach you, your voicemail was full, you had too many emails, or whatever the case may be, anyone who wants to get to us and can’t do it through a traditional method, can contact the Richland County Clerk of Council and that person makes us aware of these types of problems,” Jackson said.
For now, Jackson wants to focus on fixing the broader issue of illegal dumping and littering in the Midlands, no matter who’s district. As for Shawen, he’ll have to contact the clerk of court before we know how that turns out.
“It absolutely will get addressed,” Jackson said, “but resolving it means that it has to get addressed first.”
Shawen said he did at least get help when someone dumped a container of diesel fuel on his property, but hasn’t heard back from the county regarding the other instances. Councilman Jackson said council will be looking at a plan to clean up Richland County, and said he’s reached out to the sheriff’s office to look further into what can be done to stop people from trashing the area.
Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson has also spoken for the need to clean up the county, and blight concerns are on the agenda for discussion at tonight’s meeting.
If you need to get in touch with the clerk of council for an issue in your district, that number is (803) 576-2061.
