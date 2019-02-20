The QM Group expands operations in Orangeburg Co. with $9.5M investment

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Quality Model Group of companies (The QM Group) announced Wednesday an expansion of its existing Orangeburg County plastic injection molding operations. The firm’s $9.5 million investment is projected to create 37 new jobs.
Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, The QM Group is a leading international business, specializing in mold building, injection molding, urethane molding, thermoforming and secondary assembly. The company operates five North American facilities, including locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ontario and South Carolina.
“The QM Group is pleased to reaffirm, through this investment, our confidence in the Orangeburg community and in South Carolina for fostering the appropriate competitive advantages for our business," QM Group Founder and Owner Bill Szekesy said. "Our preference for this location has been established to the point where we have now designated it as our U.S. operations headquarters. We are excited to be part of the growing community of businesses who are now calling South Carolina home.”
The Orangeburg County facility operates under The QM Group’s plastics division, which offers design, tool building and manufacturing services for the power sports, industrial, automotive and aftermarket industries.
“South Carolina is proud to have international manufacturers, like The QM Group, operating within our borders," Governor Henry McMaster said. "This announcement is a great win for one of our rural communities, and I look forward to watching The QM Group continue to thrive there.”
Located at 190 Global Drive in Orangeburg, S.C., The QM Group’s Orangeburg County facility was opened in 2005. Since that time, the company has invested more than $16 million and created 100 new jobs in the community.
“We’re truly grateful to have The QM Group in the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park since 2005. The addition of their U.S. operations headquarters is very special. We value their partnership and growth," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said. "This is an excellent time to celebrate in Orangeburg County, and we thank The QM Group for helping us start off the new year with this tremendous announcement.”
