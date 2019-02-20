The QM Group expands operations in Orangeburg Co. with $9.5M investment

“The QM Group is pleased to reaffirm, through this investment, our confidence in the Orangeburg community and in South Carolina for fostering the appropriate competitive advantages for our business," QM Group Founder and Owner Bill Szekesy said. "Our preference for this location has been established to the point where we have now designated it as our U.S. operations headquarters. We are excited to be part of the growing community of businesses who are now calling South Carolina home.”