Possible inclement weather in Charlotte forces relocation of tournament game for USC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - No. 14 South Carolina will take on Youngstown State to open play in the Charlotte First Pitch Classic. However, that game will not take place in Charlotte.
Expected inclement weather in the Charlotte area has forced South Carolina’s contest against YSU to be moved to Carolina Softball Stadium on Friday. The game will start at 1 p.m. and admission is free.
The times for the remainder of USC’s tournament schedule have also changed. However, those games are slated to take place at Sue Daughtridge Stadium in Charlotte as long as the weather permits. Here’s a look at the Gamecocks’ full weekend schedule.
SATURDAY
1 p.m. - South Carolina vs. Youngstown State (Columbia, S.C.)
SUNDAY
2 p.m. - South Carolina at Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.)
4 p.m. - South Carolina vs. Winthrop (Charlotte, N.C.)
