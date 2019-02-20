Orangeburg man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving children

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - A Holly Hill man has been arrested on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, with some cases involving children.
“This individual is a registered sex offender who assaulted these innocent victims,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These are despicable acts by this individual and we’re prosecuting him to the fullest the law will allow.”
Johnny Bruce Jamison, 63, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and also for failing to register as a sex offender.
Bond was denied on Jamison’s criminal sexual conduct charges during a hearing on Monday. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set for failing to register.
The Holly Hill man had been sought since last year when an Orangeburg County woman reported a sexual assault on two small children.
The woman said she was collecting two children at a residence when she confronted a man exiting the children’s room.
Later, the children told the woman the man touched them inappropriately.
The woman said after an hours- long search for the man, he was confronted and admitted he was wrong, according to the incident report.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators obtained warrants for Jamison, who was apprehended over the weekend.
