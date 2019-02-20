Karl Lagerfeld’s cat may inherit some of his millions

Long before he died this week, Lagerfeld said he had made sure his cat Choupette would be well taken care of after he was gone. (Source: Chanel/CNN)
February 20, 2019 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 12:01 PM

(Gray News) – Karl Lagerfeld’s precious cat Choupette is about to be one rich kitty.

The plush Birman cat may get her paws on a slice of the designer’s estimated $200-million fortune.

Long before he died on Tuesday, Lagerfeld said he had made sure Choupette would be well taken care of after he was gone.

“She has her own little fortune, she’s an heiress,” he said in a 2015 interview with French newspaper Le Figaro.

The designer said something similar last year when asked in a Numero magazine interview if Choupette was the heir to his fortune.

“Among others, yes,” he said. “Don’t worry, there is enough for everyone.”

Those others could include his godson Hudson Kroenig, the 10-year-old son of American model Brad Kroenig.

“I consider them like my family,” Lagerfeld said, according to The Economic Times. He used Hudson and his brother Jameson in many of his Chanel shows.

Lagerfeld’s love for Choupette seemed to know no bounds.

He featured the fashionista feline and her daily comings and goings on her own Instagram account. Chouplette’s Diary boasts more than 200,000 followers.

In 2013, Lagerfeld told CNN of his enduring love for Choupette.

"There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals ... I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat."

