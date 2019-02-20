Gamecocks move into fourth place in SEC with win over Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina improves their position in SEC men’s basketball thanks to a big night from Chris Silva and AJ Lawson.
The senior and freshman combined for 33 points Tuesday night as the Gamecocks defeated Mississippi 79-64.
Frank Martin’s squad found themselves down 11 early in the first half with Ole Miss opening the game on a 13-2 run. From there, Carolina would respond in a big way. Silva and senior teammate Hassani Gravett powered the Gamecocks’ 13-0 run to give the Gamecocks their first lead of the night. That ultimately led to South Carolina taking a 40-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Lawson took over for the Gamecocks in the second half scoring 11 of his 15 points to help the Gamecocks come away with the win.
Silva led Carolina with 18 points while Gravett came up with 15 points. Freshman Keyshawn Bryant contributed 10 points in the win.
Carolina now moves to 14-12 overall and 9-4 in SEC play. The Gamecocks travel to Mississippi State at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
