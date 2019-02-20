First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Wednesday for areas of heavy rain

First Alert Day Issued Today for Chance of Heavy Rain
Cloudy, chilly, breezy with periods of showers/rain today. The bulk of the rain (with some heavy rain) will be between 4 a.m. - 12 p.m. Then more or less light showers the remainder of the day. The Wedge still has a strong hold over the state, however, that will be changing by Thursday.
Winds turn to the Southwest ahead of our next cold front tomorrow. This will break the Wedge and we’ll have much warmer temperatures, with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Scattered showers ahead of the front Thursday. Some thunderstorms are possible late tomorrow evening.
The front will move through the Midlands by Thursday night and is still looking like it will stall to our East. This will provide a chance of more scattered showers Friday – Sunday.
The NEXT front by Sunday will clear the skies for drier conditions Monday.
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day Today for periods of heavy rain
- Continued cool and damp
- Unsettled Pattern continues Thursday – Sunday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Cloudy, chilly with periods of showers and rain. Some rain will be heavy. Highs Upper 40s. Rain chance 70%
Tonight: Scattered showers. Lows Middle 40s. Rain chance 30%
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms late. Highs Lower 70s. Rain chance 40%
