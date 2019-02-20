CPD: Shooting near Bluff Road may have stemmed from road rage, search for suspect continues

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was shot in the arm while riding in a vehicle with family members.
Police say the woman was shot in the arm when she was with family near Bluff Road on Tuesday. The car eventually traveled to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens and 911 was called.
According to CPD, the vehicle the suspect was last seen driving was found at a motel near Garners Ferry Road. Officers did search the motel but did not find the man.
Currently, investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from road rage. Based on evidence gathered so far, officers believe the woman who was shot was a passenger in her family’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.
At this time, investigators are determining a description of the suspect, who is possibly a male and the vehicle he was last seen driving.
Police say the woman is expected to be OK.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
