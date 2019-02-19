Columbia City Council to appoint 4 new housing authority commissioners in March

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia City Council will appoint four new commissioners to the Columbia Housing Authority Board at its next meeting in March.
The decision comes after several council members said they expected to make the appointments on Tuesday night. At the last minute, however, the council’s consensus changed and it decided to wait until the application deadline passed before making any decisions.
As of Tuesday night, more than 12 people had filed applications to become a commissioner of the housing authority board ahead of the Thursday deadline.
Earlier this month, former commissioners Jennifer Rubin and Bessie Watson resigned. Commissioner Alex Furgess’ term has expired and board chairman Bobby Gist’s term is set to expire in June.
City Councilman Howard Duvall said he is encouraged by the applications he’s seen.
“I think there are people that have applied that have a passion for doing public service and making sure the public interest is taken care of,” Duvall said. “I don’t think there will be a lack of continuity of passion once we get the right people on that board.”
With more than 12 applications two days before the deadline, Duvall said interest in the board is higher than usual.
“It is more than we normally have apply,” he said. “It didn’t surprise me but it is very pleasing to me that there are people that are willing to step into this situation and help straighten it out.”
The new commissioners will bring a fresh perspective to the board and allow it to govern in a productive way, City Councilman Moe Baddourah said.
“I think the dynamic is change of pace more than anything else," he said. "I don't think I'm looking for anything special. I think we're just looking for a fresh set of eyes, fresh brains to ask questions and demand answers."
In addition to its power to appoint board commissioners, the city council also has the ability to relieve commissioners of their duties. While that idea has been floated around, Baddourah said it would prove inefficient.
"It's better for us to elect four new members than it is to not have any board members at all," he said.
The investigation, spearheaded by the Columbia Police Department and aided by agencies at the state and federal level, continues. As such, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said his office is awaiting the findings.
“Once all of the investigations are done, those things will touch our desk and we will make assessments from there to determine if anything criminal has taken place,” Gipson said.
The four new appointments will be made during the council’s March 5 meeting. The Columbia Housing Authority Board will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
