Columbia barbershop hopes to inspire community with inclusive attitude

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - This month WIS is highlighting black-owned businesses in the Midlands as we celebrate Black History Month.
“No Grease Barbershop” just opened in the Vista a few months ago. Owner, Timothy Doe Jr. brought the franchise to Columbia from Charlotte. There are four locations in Charlotte, one outside of Atlanta, and now Columbia. The company was started by twin brothers more than 20 years ago and one brother attended Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.
“No Grease” was born from the desire to uplift and better the community, especially young people. Doe has brought the “No Grease” vision and concept to the Midlands.
Doe is committed to the community and his clients. All are welcome at his shop and will feel comfortable, he says - men, women, sons, daughters, grandparents, gay, straight, black and white. His goal is to build community and inspire others.
Q: Why Columbia?
A: “Columbia has a presence about it that's conservative yet they yearn for that good old-style barber feel with more of a new spin on it. It is black-owned but everybody in this shop is different from me. I may have a white barber, I may have a black barber, I may have a gay barber, I may have a female barber. We're all barbers trying to serve and we try our best to do that."
Q: When people come here what will they find?
A: “The experience is where we win! The experience that I can bring my child, my wife, my daughter, my son and they call see images of men or women servicing another good American, regardless of what side of the street you're on and get that same service. I've had guys who are politicians sit in this chair next to a guy who lives on the street. This barbershop is meant to inspire you even if it's just for two minutes.”
Q: What's unique about what you offer? How was it missing from Columbia before you came?
A: “It's the structure. I'm not a numbers-driven person, I'm a person-to-person driven person. I'm more worried about how can you impact the guy standing next to you or sitting in your chair? Clients want to know they will walk out of here with a good haircut, that will happen. What they don't know is can I come in here and sit down and feel safe. You will feel comfortable and you will feel positive and enjoy and experience for everybody.”
Q: Everyone here wears a bowtie. Talk more about the conduct and dress code of employees?
A: “We take it back to when men were gentlemen and we present ourselves not only for kids but for other men and women to show an example of what can be done.”
Q: What are your goals?
A: “I plan to have multiple shops here. I plan to take over South Carolina with barbershops.”
“No Grease” is open Monday-Thursday from 9am-7pm, Friday from 7:30am-7pm and Saturday from 7:30am-5pm.
They are located at 929 Gervais Street #B. Doe currently has three barbers on staff and will hire more in the coming months. “No Grease” also has its own line of hair and skin care products and hopes to partner with local companies in the market.
