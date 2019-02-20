CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sumter PD seeks suspect stealing ATVs from business

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The person who stole ATVs from a Sumter business last month is being sought by police and was caught on camera.
The suspect, who police say is a man with his face covered, dressed in dark clothing and wearing gloves enter the back storage lot of Extreme Sports, 405 W. Wesmark Boulevard, on Jan. 13 before taking an all-terrain vehicle.
Two other ATVs were stolen on Jan. 12 from the same location.
Anyone who may have seen any late night or early morning activity at the business or may know of someone involved is asked to call Sumter Police at (803) 436-2700 or SC Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
You can remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.
Watch the surveillance video here:
