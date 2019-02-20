ABC resident moves into permanent home: ‘The storm is finally over, and my new life is just beginning’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s been over a month since a gas leak prompted the evacuation of more than 400 residents at the Allen Benedict Court apartments.
As many families continue to work to find their permanent home, WIS has been following the story of one family who has been displaced for the past month.
Madeline Cameron reached out to the Belton family through Facebook to independently sponsor them for the next three months.
After going back and forth with the mom through Facebook messages, she got an idea of what the family needed and delivered boxes of snacks, diapers, and clothes for the kids, along with pots and pans so they can cook.
“I said to myself what would happen if I really took just three months of my time and really just poured it into one family and one person,” Cameron said.
On Monday, Cameron said the Belton family received the keys to their new house after a month of living in their extended stay hotel.
“It’s very exciting and I’m grateful,” Belton said. “We have a house now. We can actually go home and cook, we don’t have to worry about what we’re going to order.”
The new home is about five minutes away from Allen Benedict Court and Cameron is continuing to offer her help.
“We’ve been able to coordinate clothes, furniture, household goods, the community has just really come together to really just get her the things she needs," Cameron said. "We’re still working on it, it’s a work in progress but we’re getting there."
Belton says through this process, Cameron has “become like part of my family now.”
“I think the biggest thing is just encouragement. To show her people out here care,” Cameron said. “Just being on the perimeter of it, it makes you think about the things you take for granted.”
If you’d like to donate or help sponsor a family of your own, you can message Madeline on Facebook by clicking here.
