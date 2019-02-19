Woman shot in the arm while in vehicle with her family, Columbia police say

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was shot in the arm while riding in a vehicle with family members.
Police say the woman was shot in the arm when she was with family near Bluff Road on Tuesday. The car eventually traveled to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens and 911 was called.
Officers are investigating the areas of Bluff Road and I-77. Police are also speaking with the victim’s family about what happened.
At this time, investigators are determining a description of the suspect, who is possibly a male and the vehicle he was last seen driving.
Police say the woman is expected to be OK.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
