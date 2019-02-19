VIDEO: Vandal spray paints #MeToo on Unconditional Surrender statue in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - People driving through downtown Sarasota were greeted with a shocking sight by a familiar statue - graffiti.
Overnight, someone spray painted “#MeToo” on the Unconditional Surrender statue alone U.S. 41 near Marina Jacks. Police say they were called to the scene at North Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive shortly before 1am and discovered the graffiti, which they estimate caused $1,000 in damage. Police say they was no available surveillance video of the area and no known witnesses.
Gorilla Kleen, the company that regularly cleans the statue for the arts committee, saw our news alerts Tuesday morning around 8:30am about the statue being vandalized. They immediately went to the statue, even though they weren’t contracted to clean it and aren’t being paid, to begin the process of removing the graffiti from the statue.
In around 45 minutes, the company had completely restored the statue, removing all of the graffiti using a special chemical and hot water and plenty of elbow grease.
John Cloud, owner of Gorilla Kleen, said, “It’s just sad to see anyone in this day and age to choose to purposely do damage to something that brings great pride to the community. It’s one of our most iconic pieces here.”
The graffiti came after news on Monday of the passing of 95-year-old George Mendonsa. He is the sailor captured in a photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945 in Times Square. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.
In 2005, Friedman told an interviewer with the Veterans History Project that she didn’t know Mendonsa, saying, ““It wasn’t my choice to be kissed. The guy just came over and kissed or grabbed. That man was very strong. I wasn’t kissing him. He was kissing me.” She told CBS News in 2012, “I did not see him approaching, and before I know it I was in this tight grip."
Mendonsa told CBS News in 2012, "It was the moment. You come back from the Pacific and finally, the war ends. The excitement of the war being over, plus I had a few drinks. So when I saw the nurse, I grabbed her and I kissed her.”
Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92. Mendonsa died Monday, two days before his 96th birthday.
The nearly 30-foot tall Unconditional Surrender statue by artist Seward Johnson has been a fixture along Sarasota’s bay front since 2009. If you have any information about who damaged the statue, you’re asked to call Sarasota Police at 941-954-7025 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
