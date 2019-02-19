Talk of the Town: How to attack a cold virus and WHAT in the world is SCOBY?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Is a virus is attacking you? If so, how do you fight back? Lere’ Robinson is a nutrition consultant with Alive Again. She uses food as medicine.
Lere’ also is offering a new class in her teaching barn. The home-brewed kombucha class is Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You'll learn how to brew Lere's kombucha. She will also teach you how to flavor your kombucha in the most creative ways.
The class includes a SCOBY and a cup of starter tea. What is SCOBY? It’s an acronym for symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast. The attached picture doesn’t make it look appetizing but the finished product is not only full of health benefits, it’s tasty too.
Take a sterilized glass jar with you to the class. The cost per person is $30.
