Sumter Co. deputies: Students OK after prank school shooting call prompts short lockdown at Lakewood High

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a prank call that threatened a school shooting on Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says a call made to their 911 center reported a possible shooting incident at Lakewood High School. After the school was placed on lockdown, it was revealed that the call was a prank.
"The person who made the prank call has now been detained," the sheriff's office post said.
The school is no longer on lockdown and all students are OK.
