The stars align as ‘Hollywood’ is in full control of Allen University’s wrestling program

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Coach Robert "Hollywood" Hemingway founded the Allen wrestling program in 2014. It started as a club sport before it became sanctioned to compete in the NAIA in 2017.
Last season, its first at the intercollegiate level, Hollywood guided Allen to Nationals! The Yellow Jackets were the only HBCU squad to compete on that stage.
Allen University nearly made it back this past season but finished second in its conference championship.
Win or lose, coach Hollywood believes wrestling provides an opportunity to shine in all aspects of life. It's the sport that steered him out of trouble at a young age.
“Always go back to faith, because that’s how I am. Wrestling kept me straight, [and] I wasn’t a bad kid, [I] just was a good wrestler," Hemingway said. "I tell a lot of people now, guys who are going to go to the next level, graduate school, whatever it takes, we’re going to support them. This is their home now. One thing about it is, when you talk about African Americans in wrestling, we’re here, we have to get the other African Americans at the HBCU’s to say, ‘hey, Allen got a program, look at what they’re doing.’”
