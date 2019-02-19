The stars align as ‘Hollywood’ is in full control of Allen University’s wrestling program

“Always go back to faith, because that’s how I am. Wrestling kept me straight, [and] I wasn’t a bad kid, [I] just was a good wrestler," Hemingway said. "I tell a lot of people now, guys who are going to go to the next level, graduate school, whatever it takes, we’re going to support them. This is their home now. One thing about it is, when you talk about African Americans in wrestling, we’re here, we have to get the other African Americans at the HBCU’s to say, ‘hey, Allen got a program, look at what they’re doing.’”