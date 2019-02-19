Prisma Health to hold WellFest in March

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Is your heart in good health?
You can find out at WellFest on March 2. The event, which is sponsored by Prisma Health, will be held at the Columbia Convention Center. At the event, you can get free heart health screenings. If you plant to have a heart screening, you are asked to fast for 12 hours before you come in.
There will also be fitness demonstrations, healthy refreshments, and other exhibits and local vendors on hand.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
For more information, visit this link.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.