Officials in Sumter search for ID of shooting victim after body found in ditch

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are looking for a responsible for shooting a man and leaving him in a ditch.
Authorities were informed of a body left in a ditch at the intersection of Cook Street and South Street on February 16. According to Sumter County Coroner, the victim was 6-foot-2, weighed 329 pounds, and appears to be between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.
An autopsy performed at the Medical University of South Carolina determined the unidentified man died from a gunshot wound.
If anyone has information about the shooting victim, please contact the Sumter County Coroner’s Office at 803-436-2111. You may also contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
