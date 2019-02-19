Newberry deputies arrest 2 burglary suspects following police chase

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Newberry County have arrested 2 of 3 burglary suspects after they got away following a police chase in the area of Oxner Road and Highway 34.
The three suspects fled from a Whitmire Police Department officer on Monday afternoon and a chase ensued around 3:30 p.m.
The suspects, two white males and one white female, were being sought for their connection to several burglaries. During the chase, the suspects started throwing stolen items from the vehicle, police said.
They were driving a black Mitsubishi SUV.
Donald Andrew Price II, 29, was arrested. Price was taken into custody by Whitmire Police after he was found hiding in a house in Whitmire.
Price was also wanted in Union County for burglary, larceny, and violation of probation.
Officials say a female is also in custody. She was arrested in a field near where the abandoned car was found.
Sheriff Foster said the final suspect is an unidentified male. He said there is no active search at this time as the subject has left the area.
Anyone seeing suspicious activity in the area should call 911 or Crimestoppers immediately.
