‘It is despicable:’ Where are the lights on Columbia’s interstates and highways?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man says he is fed up with the lack of lighting on interstates and highways in the area and is reaching out for help.
John McLean, of Columbia, drove along I-77 from Two Notch Road to Shop Road on Saturday night. As he traveled to Highway 277 into Columbia and immediately noticed very dark roadways.
“It is despicable to be a capital city and there’s no interstate lighting,” Mclean said. “This is important to me, this is an issue.”
McLean who is 72, says it is hard for him to see at night and it could be for other people his age as well.
“You got old people like me, driving on the roads and you can’t see at night, even when it’s pouring down rain and it should be lit,” McLean said.
He also adds it is a safety concern that needs to be addressed.
“You can see, cars coming from the other direction. But there’s no lights. In case your car breaks down and these cars are doing 65-70 miles an hour, they not going to see you,” McLean said.
What will it take for lights to be added? Richland County Councilman Jim Manning who is over District 8 says it comes down to money.
“I think the issue is, a matter of funding and so the tax bases, the state tax base, city or municipality tax base or county council tax base is pretty much geared toward what those funds can be used for,” Manning said. “When it comes to those roads the highways 277, 20, I-26,77, those are all under the jurisdiction of the South Carolina Department of Transportation and thus the legislators that’s their funding through that tax base.”
Numbers from SCDOT we received in November say it would take an estimated $150,000 to $250,000 per mile. To light up the interstates, of course, there are geographical considerations as well that could make the cost go up.
SCDOT says federal funds may be used, for installation and sometimes local governments fund the whole process. After construction, DOT says they typically use state funds to maintain the lights.
Which means as a tax payer, if you want lights, you will have to pay for them.
In November, SCDOT said the majority of the lights on the interstate system are on I-26 and I-526 in the Charleston area, I-26 and I-126 in the Columbia area and I-85 in the Anderson and Greenville areas. Most of the lights were installed when the urban sections were widened or in the case of I-526, when it was constructed.
We have reached out to SCDOT to see how much if any money for 2018 has been allocated to pay for new lighting and we are waiting to hear back.
