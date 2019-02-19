First Alert Forecast: Winter’s Wedge Is Back Today with Clouds and Showers

Winter’s Wedge Takes Hold Through Wednesday
First Alert Day Issued Wednesday for Chance of Heavy Rain
Clouds, periods of drizzle, areas of showers of rain in the forecast the next 48 hours, as the Wedge takes hold over the state. This is where High pressure to the North pushes air against the Appalachian Mountains, with the Mountains acting like a brick wall, the air has no choice to spill down into SC and Ga. The result is what we’ll see today and Wednesday, with well below normal temperatures as well.
Winds turn to the Southwest ahead of our next cold front by Thursday. This will break the Wedge and we should see temperatures soar into the middle to upper 70s. Scattered showers ahead of the front Thursday. The front will move through the Midlands by Thursday night and is still looking like it will stall to our East. This will provide chance of more scattered showers Friday – Sunday.
The NEXT front by Sunday will clear the skies for drier conditions Monday.
Weather Highlights:
- Wedge is back Today and Wednesday with clouds and cool temperatures
- Unsettled Pattern continues Thursday – Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, chilly with periods of drizzle, showers and rain. Highs Upper 40s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Showers and rain likely. Lows Lower 40s. Rain chance 60%
First Alert Wednesday: Cloudy, chilly with periods of drizzle, showers and rain. Some rain may be heavy. High Near 50. Rain chance 60%
