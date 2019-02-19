First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself for more rainy weather this week!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Buckle up! We have more rain and crazy temperatures in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Keep your umbrella handy! More rain is headed our way.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’ll see scattered showers and possibly some heavy rain at times, especially during the first half of your day (60%). Highs in the upper 40s.
· A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday. No day will be a washout. Rain chances are around 40 and 50%.
· Highs will climb to near 70 Thursday, then fall into the low 60s Friday.
· A few showers are also in your weekend forecast. We’re not expecting a washout.
· Drier weather moves in briefly on Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect cloudy skies and scattered showers through the overnight. It’s going to be cold, too, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning. A little sleet could mix in with the rain tonight, so keep that in mind. Some fog is also possible.
With high pressure to our north and a stationary front to our south, our weather will continue to stay unsettled into Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’re expecting damp, soggy conditions for the Midlands. While the day will not be a washout, you’ll still need your umbrella. Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday, especially during part of your morning and early afternoon commutes. Be careful on the roads. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will be in he upper 40s. The rain will likely lighten up by mid-afternoon into the evening. However, areas of mist and drizzle will still be possible.
Showers are in your forecast for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are around 40 and 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will surge into the low 70s on Thursday, then fall into the low 60s on Friday.
The unsettled weather sticks around for your weekend, too. Right now, we’re forecasting a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%. We’re not expecting a washout. We’ll continue to keep an eye on your forecast. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday, then warm into the mid 70s Sunday. Monday looks dry! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain Likely (60%). Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Good Deal of Clouds. Chance of Rain (40%). Much Warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
