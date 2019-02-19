CPD investigating after body found in Garners Ferry Rd. parking lot

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has confirmed the discovery of a body found in a vehicle Monday around 10:45 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot.
According to CPD, a male was found in a vehicle on the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road. CPD was also joined on the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office to investigate, according to officials.
Officials say there are no obvious signs of trauma at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
