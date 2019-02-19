CPD: Body found in parking lot on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has confirmed the discovery of a body found in a vehicle late Tuesday night.
According to the CPD watch commander, a male was found in a vehicle on the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road. CPD was also joined Tuesday night on the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office to investigate, according to officials.
Officials responded to the call at around 10:45 p.m.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
