Composting 101: 3 things you need to know before you start

Composting begins with the layering process so that organic material can be broken down and then used for your gardens soil. Wilson said that the “black gold” that comes from the composted material is truly the best way to ensure your garden is healthy and thriving. The basic ratio of composting is one-third green materials and two-thirds brown materials. You lay those on top of your sticks and twigs found in your yard. Your green materials, or nitrogen, are items like: coffee grounds, fruit and veggie scraps, table scraps, grass clippings, and flower cuttings. You combine and layer those with your brown materials like: wood chips, straw, shrub pruning, newspaper, leaves, dryer lint and cardboard.