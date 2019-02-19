CIU to host first softball game in school history

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia International will play their first home softball game ever at 1 p.m.
The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by CIU Chancellor Dr. Bill Jones.
“We’ve been working real hard and I’m excited to play in front of our fans so everyone can see what CIU softball is all about and all the hard work the team has been putting in,” Rams head coach Sara Allen said.
Softball is just one of 11 athletic programs at CIU. The university will also begin their baseball program in 2020.
The Rams softball team will play a doubleheader on Tuesday against Piedmont International.
