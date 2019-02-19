California, 15 other states file legal challenge against Trump’s emergency declaration

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California led a 16-state coalition in suing to stop President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in order to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra had tweeted earlier on Monday that the state would be filing suit. He said the point of the legal action was to stop the president from “unconstitutionally stealing our tax dollars to pay for his wall.”
He added the hashtag #fakenationalemergency.
Speaking on Anderson Cooper’s CNN program, he said “it was pretty clear that the president is trying to usurp Congress’ authority.”
“Simply because Donald Trump fabricated a crisis, called it a national emergency, it doesn’t mean he can violate the separation of powers under the Constitution,” Becerra said.
According to the Washington Post, the other states involved in the suit are New York, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, Hawaii, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, Oregon. Maine, Minnesota and New Mexico. It was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, in San Francisco.
Trump declared a national emergency last week to fulfill his long-promised construction of a wall.
The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.
California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.
